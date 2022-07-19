Kids Market plus Clinton County Farm Bureau Day and more at Saturday’s Farm Market

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market has something planned for all ages this Saturday, July 23.

First is the “Kids Market” where kid vendors ages 7-17 join the regular vendors for the day.

Come out and support these young entrepreneurs as they offer items they have made or produced for sale. Kids vendors will accept cash only.

The Market will be welcoming the Clinton County Farm Bureau for Clinton County Farm Bureau Day at the Market with an Antique Tractor Cruise- In. Stop in and visit the Farm Bureau booth to learn more about the organization and benefits of being a member.

Clinton County Farm Bureau members receive a free $5 token when stopping in at the Market Booth each time they visit the Market. This member benefit is provided through the generous support of the Clinton County Farm Bureau as one of the Market’s 2022 sponsors.

Staff from the Warren, Greene & Clinton Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) will provide information on the Caesar Creek Collaborative (CCC). The mission of the CCC is to improve and protect the water and soil quality in the Caesar Creek Lake and surrounding watershed.

Staff from SWCD will have pond water testing kits and information for all.

The Clinton-Massie Branch Library will be on hand for a “make and take craft” for all kids as well as face painting by Gloria.

Live music will be provided by Dennis Allen, favorite musician providing Americana music and storytelling.

Clinton County WIC staff will be on hand to distribute WIC farm market vouchers to WIC clients. The Market continues to accept Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio Senior Farm Market vouchers.

Your rewards

The Market’s Customer Appreciation Rewards program continues sponsored by Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Customers stop in at the Market booth to receive their rewards card. At each visit, their card is validated and on the fifth visit, they receive a $5 token to spend at any vendor.

Stop in at the Market booth for details. Thanks to Clinton Memorial Hospital for their support in 2022.

‘Kids Club’

Special programming for kids ages 4-12 is the Clinton County Farmers Market “Kids Club” sponsored by HealthFirst for Clinton County 2021 grant monies.

Kids receive special tokens to use in purchasing fresh vegetables and fruits in season. The main goals of the “Kids Club” are to: empower children to make healthy food choices; strengthen and sustain healthy communities through supporting farmers and cultivating future farmers’ market supporters; and, expand the farmers market into a place where children can try new vegetables and learn about healthy eating.

The Clinton County Farmers Market welcomes all to come out and support our local vendors who offer quality locally produced and grown products.

