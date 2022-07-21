Posted on by

CCSWD now accepting recycling grant applications


Submitted article

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts.

In all, $21,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are described below:

2023-2024 Go-Green Grant(for businesses): The purpose of this grant is to assist Clinton County businesses, including non-profit groups, with implementing recycling and waste-reduction programs in their places of employment.

This grant is now biennial and the available pool has doubled in size from $4,000 to $8,000 to better support meaningful and lasting programs. ($8,000 allocated)

2023 Pear Grant: Eligible applicants include public or private schools/colleges in Clinton County. Qualifying programs include recycling, litter prevention, or waste-reduction activities, along with initiatives that educate students about these environmental topics. ($3,000 allocated)

2023 Community Grant: Open to any township or municipality in Clinton County, this grant provides funding to assist political subdivisions with recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. ($5,000 allocated)

2023 Curbside Recycling Grant: Funds are made available to political subdivisions within Clinton County to assist with the implementation of residential and/or commercial curbside recycling programs. ($5,000 allocated)

Applications are available on the Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Individuals interested in any of these grant programs are encouraged to contact the District to discuss their proposals prior to applying.

District staff can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling 937-382-6177.

The deadline to apply for these grants is noon on November 30.

