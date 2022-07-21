CCSWD now accepting recycling grant applications

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts.

In all, $21,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are described below:

2023-2024 Go-Green Grant(for businesses): The purpose of this grant is to assist Clinton County businesses, including non-profit groups, with implementing recycling and waste-reduction programs in their places of employment.

This grant is now biennial and the available pool has doubled in size from $4,000 to $8,000 to better support meaningful and lasting programs. ($8,000 allocated)

2023 Pear Grant: Eligible applicants include public or private schools/colleges in Clinton County. Qualifying programs include recycling, litter prevention, or waste-reduction activities, along with initiatives that educate students about these environmental topics. ($3,000 allocated)

2023 Community Grant: Open to any township or municipality in Clinton County, this grant provides funding to assist political subdivisions with recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. ($5,000 allocated)

2023 Curbside Recycling Grant: Funds are made available to political subdivisions within Clinton County to assist with the implementation of residential and/or commercial curbside recycling programs. ($5,000 allocated)

Applications are available on the Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Individuals interested in any of these grant programs are encouraged to contact the District to discuss their proposals prior to applying.

District staff can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling 937-382-6177.

The deadline to apply for these grants is noon on November 30.