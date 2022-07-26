Donate school supplies, win some swag

State Farm in partnership with the News Journal is holding a school supply drive for each of the county school districts.

The News Journal at 1547 Rombach Ave. is a drop-off location for the drive, and will be accepting donations until 3 p.m. Monday, August.

For every supply item donated, you will receive one ticket into a drawing to win a community giveaway haul! The more supply items donated, the better chance you have to win!

Items for raffle drawing have been donated by ATSG, Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Clinton County Historical Society, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Donatos Pizza, H&R Block — Wilmington, HealthSource Ohio, Leadership Clinton, News Journal, State Farm – Carrie Zeigler, and Wright State University.

Items include Bluetooth speaker, earphones, over $100 in various gift cards, Yeti mugs, lunchboxes, beach towels, sweatshirts and t-shirts and much more.

