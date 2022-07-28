CHURCH BRIEFS

Ice Cream Social at Cuba Friends

The Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Cuba Friends Meeting, 5801 Cuba Road.

Food will be served 4-7 p.m. including pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, pie and homemade ice cream.

A silent auction will be held 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy a relaxing afternoon with good food, family and friends in an air-conditioned room.

Free school supplies at Grace UMC

The Blanchester Grace UMC will be giving out free school supplies to elementary-aged students, grades 1-6, in the Blanchester community 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 — or whenever the supplies are gone — in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright Streets. For more information, visit the website blangrace.org or Facebook page Blan Grace UMC or call 937-783-3655.