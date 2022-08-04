WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 25 and July 29:

• Billy Parker, 38, of Goshen, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Parker must have no contact with the victim.

• Stephen Self, 36, of Maysville, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Self must have no contact with the victim.

• James Hardy, 51, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from May 10, 2022-May 10, 2027, fined $1,625, assessed $170 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective September 15. An additional O.V.I. charge, a marked lane violation, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Jared Mitchener, 25, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from July 28, 2022-July 28, 2025, fined $1,625, assessed $170. The license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Sept. 12. ALS vacated. Additional charges of failure to control, driving under suspension-failure to reinstate, and second O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Karissa Purcell, 32, of Hillsboro, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Purcell must have no contact with the incident location and take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Jeremy Peters, 38, of Washington Court House, violating a protection order, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Peters must have no contact with the victim and must take part in non-reporting probation for two years.

• Chance Carson, 28, of Martinsville, resisting arrest, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $600, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

