Blan American Legion celebrating 100th

BLANCHSTER — The Marion Post 179 and the American Legion are both 100 years old this year. Local military veterans started the Marion Post 179 back in 1919 and it is still going strong today.

In honor of this milestone, they having a birthday party and would like to celebrate with you at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Blanchester Senior Citizens Center at 707 N. Broadway St.

Sandwiches, snacks and cake will be provided; please RSVP by March 4 to Richard Simpson at 513-570-6165 or at rksimpsonde3@aol.com .

A look back

The chartering of Post 179 in Blanchester was Oct. 7, 1919. The organization as a whole traces its roots to March 15-17, 1919, in Paris in the aftermath of World War I.

The American Legion became federally chartered on Sept. 16, 1919, quickly became an influential force at the national, state, and local levels, and is dedicated to service to veterans, strong national defense, youth, and patriotism.

Post 179, named for Marion Township, currently numbers 140 members plus 120 in the affiliated American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion.

“The American Legion Family of Blanchester is excited to share both the legacy and the vision of our organization,” Post 179 Commander Bruce Barricklow said. “We’ve done a lot of good, and intend to keep doing it for a second century.”

We have many upcoming events; if you are interested in volunteering, please call Post 179 at 937-783-5906. Please leave a message if no one answers.

Combined meeting set

The post is also excited about its about our April 1 meeting combining the Legion, Auxiliary, and Sons of American Legion for a special meeting including media, the Blanchester Mayor John Carman and the Legion’s Clinton County Commander Richard James.

The meeting will be held in the Municipal Building cafeteria.

Honor Persing represented Blanchester American Legion Post 179 in the Legion Oratorical Contest, one of many activities and causes of Marion Post 179. She is a freshman who lives in Martinsville.