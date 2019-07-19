Courthouse at 100: Tax Maps

Editor’s Note: This is the second of 13 weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration. Today’s column features the Tax Map Office.

The Clinton County Engineer’s Tax Map Office is responsible for the review and filing of all land surveys.

For the transfer of property ownership in Clinton County, all deeds are subject to approval by the Map Office. Tax maps showing property ownership for the 24,000 plus parcels that are in Clinton County are maintained by the Map Office as required by statute for the County Auditor’s tax assessment.

The office is under the direction of Jeff Linkous, Clinton County Engineer.

Individual maps are available for purchase by the public. The office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

