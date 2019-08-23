Farm Science has something for everyone: It’s not just for farmers

The “dog days of summer” have been upon us, but it won’t be long before fall gets here, which means the Ohio State University Farm Science Review will be here very soon as well.

There is literally something for everyone at the Farm Science Review, which will be held Sept. 17-19 in London, Ohio.

From gardening and landscape to natural resources, to large farm and small farm topics to big equipment and small equipment. There are dozens of presentations and demonstrations every day of the event.

This week I want to highlight just a couple of things.

For the first time, the annual agricultural trade show, sponsored by CFAES, will offer the Career Exploration Fair for anyone interested in working in agriculture. This event will take place in the Celebration Tent near Gate 1 on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visitors to the career fair can discuss jobs and internships with representatives from a variety of companies, many of them exhibitors at FSR, which is held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London, Ohio.

Take advantage of this event. There is a big shortage of workers, including service technicians, welders, turf grass managers, horticulture growers, licensed veterinary technicians, greenhouse managers, and sales and marketing specialists.

Adults seeking a career change or high school students looking to get into an agriculture-related job can benefit from attending the fair. In addition to recruiting new employees, company representatives can discuss the qualifications and training required for positions likely to open up in the future.

The other part of the Farm Science Review I wanted to highlight this week is the “Ask the Expert” sessions held each day.

Each year, faculty and staff of The Ohio State University address some of the top farm management challenges which Ohio farmers are facing during. The 20-minute “Ask the Expert” presentations at Farm Science Review are one segment of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) comprehensive extension education efforts during the three days of the Farm Science Review

The 2019 growing season has particularly challenging for Ohio growers and producers due to the historic rainfall in Ohio. Twenty-seven of this year’s “Ask the Expert” sessions will feature discussions aimed at helping farmers mitigate the challenges faced by agricultural producers in 2019 and beyond.

Experts will share science-based recommendations and solutions to the issues growers are facing regarding weather impacts, tariffs, and low commodity prices. Producers are encouraged to attend one or more of the sessions throughout the day.

The sessions will take place in the Ohio State Area in the center of the main Farm Science Review exhibit area located at 426 Friday Avenue. The farm management sessions will be featured include:

“Tax Strategies Under the New Tax Law”, “Climate Smart- Weather, Climate & Extremes-Oh My!”, “Before the Pearly Gates- Getting Your Farm Affairs in Order”, “Crop Inputs & Cash Rent Outlook for 2020”, “Farm Stress-We Got Your Back”, “Farm Income Forecasts: Are Farmers Experiencing Financial Stress?”, “How Much Money Stayed on the Farm? 2018 Ohio Corn & Soybean Production Costs”, “Where Are We on U.S. Trade Policy”, “Farm Accounting: Quicken or Quickbooks”, “Commodity Markets – Finding Silence in the Noise”, “Solar Leasing Options”, “ Public Perception Risk: Building Trust in Modern Agriculture”, “Using On-Farm Research to Make Agronomic and Return on Investment Decisions”,

The complete schedule for the Ask the Expert sessions and other events at the 2019 Farm Science Review can be found at: https://fsr.osu.edu/. Tickets for the Farm Science Review are available by stopping by the Clinton County Extension Office at 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

Pesticide container recycling

Another event you want to put on your calendar is the upcoming Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Program. This event is sponsored by the Clinton County Extension Office with the help of Nutrien AG Solutions and G. Phillips and Sons in Iowa.

We will be collecting containers on two days: Friday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and again on Monday, Sept.23 from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The location of this event will be at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 6704 E. US Highway 22 & 3, Wilmington (Melvin location).

Agriculture pesticide containers in the form of jugs, drums up to 55 gallons will be accepted as well as mini bulks that are cut into 2×2-foot sections with lids, valves and screws removed.

All containers must be triple rinsed, must be dry, and have loose- leaf labels removed as well as removal of caps off jugs and lids off 55-gallon drums. This will be strictly enforced.

If rules are not followed the containers cannot be accepted.

For more information contact Tony Nye at 937-382-0901 or email at nye.1@osu.edu.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

