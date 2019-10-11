Profile: Clinton County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s Note: This is the last of 14 weekly columns on Clinton County departments leading up to the celebration of the courthouse’s 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19. Today’s column features the Clinton County Board of Commissioners Office.

Commissioners Brenda K. Woods, Kerry Steed and Mike McCarty are the Commissioners currently serving the residents of Clinton County.

County Commissioners make up the general administrative body for county government. They are the county government budgeting, appropriating, purchasing and taxing authority. They hold title to county property.

The Board also has other responsibilities such as hearing and ruling on annexations, approving drainage improvements through the ditch process, establishing water and sewer districts and providing resources for solid waste disposal.

It is the non-statutory duties of County Commissioners that make them different from other elected officials in the county.

By necessity, County Commissioners must take a broad view of actions necessary to make the county a better place to live and work. Therefore, the Commissioners are active in promoting public/private partnerships in human services, economic development, health, education, agriculture and infrastructure development.

The Board of County Commissioners appoint department heads for offices for which they are responsible for such as the Dog Warden and Job and Family Services to name a few. They serve on several boards such as the Board of Revisions, Records Commission and Planning Commission.

The Board of County Commissioners rely heavily on our County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland, Clerk Diana Groves and Deputy Clerk Lisa Hipke to make the day-to-day operations run smoothly.

We appreciate the hard work of the following departments directly under our supervision that assist in seeing the needs of our county residents are met daily: Human Resources, Maintenance Department, Dog and Kennel, Job and Family Services, and Building and Zoning.

The Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday of each week beginning at 8 a.m. until the end of business on the 2nd Floor of the Courthouse.

Evening and early morning sessions have also been held throughout the county during the past two years in conjunction with villages and township trustees meetings to make meeting times as convenient and accessible to the public as possible.

Our meetings are open to the public. Our office hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Board of County Commissioners cordially invites you to join us in the celebration of the Clinton County Courthouse 100th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 19.

From left are: Front row, Commissioner Brenda Woods, Clerk Diana Groves, and Deputy Clerk Lisa Hipke; and, back, Commissioner Mike McCarty, County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland, and Commissioner Kerry Steed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_CourtHouse-Centennial-Invitation-Schedule-04_REV_09.19.2019.jpg From left are: Front row, Commissioner Brenda Woods, Clerk Diana Groves, and Deputy Clerk Lisa Hipke; and, back, Commissioner Mike McCarty, County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland, and Commissioner Kerry Steed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_100-yr-photo.jpeg Courtesy photo