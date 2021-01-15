Pesticide, fertilizer recertification options

As COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives, I wanted to share OSU Clinton County Extension’s plans for pesticide and fertilizer recertification in the coming weeks.

Currently the Clinton County Extension Office is planning to host two (in-person) pesticide/fertilizer recertification meetings: Wednesday, Feb. 3 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Clinton County Extension Office Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. (This of course is subject to change). These events are only for those applicators with licenses expiring in 2021!

Times for both events will be: Pesticide recertification from 12:30-3:30 p.m.; and fertilizer recertification from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

To comply with COVID-19 health guidelines, proper social distancing will be maintained, and face masks will be required during these events. Due to social distancing requirements, each pesticide/fertilizer recertification program will be limited to 20 to 25 participants.

You must register for the Clinton County program by calling the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 by noon Monday, Feb. 1. This is the best way to make sure you are registered for one of the two programs.

There will be a fee of $35 for pesticide recertification and $10 for fertilizer recertification. For those of you with both pesticide and fertilizer licenses, your fee will be $45.

Our office is also open to public by appointment only, so we ask that you send you registration in by mail to limit face-to-face contact and practice as much social distancing as possible.

Payment can be made to OSU Extension, Clinton Co., and you can send to 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 2, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 19 our staff will be in the office Monday through Thursday and available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Again, we are only open by appointment, and you can do so by calling 937-382-0901.

Other options

If you are concerned with group meetings that are face-to-face as mentioned above, we have other options:

You may go online to complete your pesticide and fertilizer recertification. The web address is https://pested.osu.edu/onlinerecert .

These are things you need to know before completing the recertification online:

• You, the applicator, must have your license number to recertify! You can contact ODA if assistance is needed. Phone: 614-728-6987.

• Applicators will need to create a username and password to access the modules in Scarlet Canvas. An email address will be required.

• Videos have been recorded in 15-minute increments to accommodate various internet speeds around the state.

• Online private recertification will be a “one size fits all.” Applicators must complete the three-hour program in its entirety. This is a self-paced course that applicators can complete at their convenience. Cost will be $35.

• Recertification for fertilizer certificate holders (private and commercial) will be available as a separate course for $15. The completion of the one-hour program will be required to receive your fertilizer recertification credit.

Another option, that is available by appointment only, will be watching videos here at our Extension Office. This will take the required 3 hours for pesticide recertification and 1 hour for fertilizer recertification credits. Cost is the same — $35 for pesticide and $10 for fertilizer. You must make an appointment to schedule your video recertification session. You can make your appointment by calling our office at (937) 382-0901.

The last option will be a live virtual (Zoom) pesticide and fertilizer recertification event. Details are not available at this time, but we will keep you posted through my weekly ag news column in the News Journal, on our Clinton County website (Clinton.osu.edu) and of course by communicating directly (phone or email) with our office. My email is nye.1@osu.edu. Our phone number again is (937) 382-0901.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

