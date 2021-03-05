Celebrating ag; applicator training offered

Agriculture is something we should celebrate every day of our lives, but unfortunately, many take it for granted. Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis, and is increasingly contributing to fuel and other bio-products.

Did you realize that in February and March we celebrate agriculture with a couple of events? National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week was Feb. 20-27. This is a time for FFA members to host activities that raise awareness about the role FFA plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

This month we recognize agriculture, celebrating National Agriculture Week March 21-27, and we’ll celebrate national AG Day on March 23. This year the theme is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”

This has probably been recognized more since the pandemic came into our lives. Many families are spending more time together, especially at mealtime.

Whether we are involved in agriculture or not we should all understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced. We should all value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.

We should appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products. And we should acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.

As farmers, we too will need to stay on the cutting edge of production so that we can continue to feed the world. That means farmers also need to continue to learn and adopt more efficient farming practices to produce food efficiently and profitably.

Such programs as pesticide and fertilizer certification are events that many of our farmers participate in each ear. These types of programs help farmers not only stay on the ‘cutting edge’, but also provide them the necessary training to be safe, efficient, and correct in their approach to pesticide and fertilizer use when needed in the production of food.

On March 15 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., we will be hosting an Agricultural Fertilizer Three Hour Certification Training for those producers wishing to get certified for the first time. To date, over 17,493 applicators have attended this program offered by Ohio State University Extension for the agricultural fertilizer certification.

So, who should attend the training? Fertilizer certification is required if you apply fertilizer (other than manure) to more than 50 acres of agricultural production grown primarily for sale. If you hire a co-op or other custom applicator to make your fertilizer applications, you do not need the certification.

This training is for private and commercial applicators.

We will be covering Best Management Practices, and it will be the basis of the agricultural fertilizer certification training with a focus on fertilizer applications that have the appropriate rate, timing, placement and source.

This will be an in-person, face-to-face meeting at the OSU Extension Greene County facility located at 100 Fairground Road, Xenia. Cost is $30 payable to OSU Extension.

Registration is required and seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. To comply with Covid-19 health guidelines, proper social distancing will be maintained, and face masks will be required during these events.

Please register at go.osu.edu/greenefert2021 .

If you have question you can contact me, Tony Nye, ANR Educator for Clinton County, at nye.1@osu.edu or by calling 937-382-0901.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Tony-Nye.jpg