Will the human race ever learn?

The Russians are at it again. I thought when President Reagan called their bluff, we were out of the Cold War for good. But it looks like we are in more of a hot war. The present administration is putting pressure on the Russian government, but it has not stopped their invasion of the Ukraine.

I believe that if you let the Communist countries alone, they will eventually move toward democracy. The smarter their populations get, the more freedom the people demand. The populations in communist countries are getting more intelligent daily and it is only a matter of time before these people will demand more human rights. They are coming out of the dark ages more and more every day. Look at their cities and their industry is booming. It is hard to buy almost anything that is not made in China!

Our history shows that we gained almost nothing in the conflict in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and the Mideast wars except a lot of young American gave their lives — and for what? The people living in these Communist countries will eventually choose freedom, and hopefully, no more spilled American blood!

I like to think I am as patriotic as the next guy, and maybe more then some. But let’s allow the Russians to fall on their faces in this one. No more American blood!

Tony Lamke of Wilmington writes a periodic column for the News Journal. He can be reached at tlamke@cinci.rr.com.

