Cowen paces Bulldogs in 57-33 win over Astros

LEES CREEK — De’Andre Cowen scored 18 points in the first half Saturday to lead Yellow Springs to a 57-33 win over East Clinton.

The non-league boys basketball loss puts the Astros at 3-3 on the season. The Bulldogs are now 6-1.

Cowen, a 6-5 post player, finished the game with 20 points.

Landon Runyon led East Clinton with eight points while Jared Smith scored seven.

SUMMARY

December 11, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Yellow Springs 57 East Clinton 33

YS^17^16^14^10^^57

EC^7^5^13^7^^33

(57) YELLOW SPRINGS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Thomas 2-0-0-4 Curtis 1-0-2-4 Harris 3-2-0-8 McNair 6-0-0-12 Eyrich 3-0-3-9 Cowen 8-0-4-20 TOTALS 23-2-9-57

(33) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McClure 1-0-0-2 Curtis 2-1-0-5 Smith 2-1-2-7 Runyon 3-2-0-8 Jostak 2-0-2-6 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Williams 1-1-0-3 Bean 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 12-5-4-33