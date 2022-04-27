Disc golf tournaments set for Saturday, Sunday at CCYC

The Clinton County Youth Council will host two disc golf tournaments this weekend in conjunction with their Global Youth Service Day events.

The GYSD Youth Disc Golf Tournament will be held Saturday. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the event starting at 1:30 p.m. The event will be one round of nine holes that are designed to be beginner friendly. No experience is necessary to participate and discs will be provided. Age divisions are 18 and under, 16 and under, 12 and under. Tournament entry is free of charge and all participants will receive a player’s pack.

On Sunday, the GYSD Sunday Singles tournament will be held and is open to the public. The event will be 27 holes from mixed tee positions. There will be divisions for all levels of play including advanced, intermediate, beginner, and juniors. Registration free is $20 and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each division.

CCYC Disc Golf Course was established in 2015 and is located on the campus of the Clinton County Youth Council after-school youth center. Disc golf follows the rules of traditional ball golf, with the difference of a flying disc replacing a golf ball and clubs. A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target (a suspended metal basket) which is the “hole”.

The CCYC course design snakes and traverses a partially wooded layout throughout the five-acre campus that has direct access to the Luther Warren Peace Path. A Disc Golf Pro shop inside the youth center sells new and used disc golf discs. For more information, visit fb.com/ccycdiscgolf or call 937-382-2828.