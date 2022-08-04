2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie boys golf

After a three-year hiatus, the Falcons won the league tournament last season, finishing with a 47-6 record. They last won the crown in 2017.

It may be a while before Clinton-Massie relinquishes the title.

Led by Andy Steed, a freshman last year and top American Division player, the Falcons are in good shape.

Owen Goodwin, another freshman in 2021, was first team as well and gives Massie a 1-2 punch that should keep them near the top for three more years.

Phil Larrick returns to Clinton-Massie for his fifth season as head coach.

Ethan Johnson (2022 CM graduate) along with underclassmen Logan Miller and Conner Stulz were second-team All-SBAAC last fall.

“Still looking for a leader,” Larrick admitted. “Hard to replace Ethan Johnson.”

With four experienced players, Clinton-Massie has the tools to build another championship team. Larrick laments the need for leadership as even a rudderless luxury liner unexpectedly can run aground.

And with the schedule the Falcons will face, wins and losses may not be as sizzling as a year ago.

“We drastically improved our non-league schedule,” said Larrick. “We opened with a tournament at Pipestone with several district and state qualifiers. Also scheduled away matches with Division I teams like Springboro, Beavercreek and Centerville, and Division II state qualifier Kettering Alter.

“My goal is to have the players more ready to compete at the sectional tournament.”