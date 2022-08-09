Falcons open with 4-1 win over American rival

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Opening with an SBAAC American Division rival, Clinton-Massie began 2022 with a 4-1 win over Western Brown Tuesday on the CMHS courts.

The Falcons were scheduled to open with East Clinton but that match was postponed, CM coach Julie Kirby said.

Lilly Logsdon posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles. “Lilly has picked up her skills on the court since last season and continues to focus and determination on the court,” Kirby said.

The match of the day was at second doubles where Emma Everitt and Noel Gasaway rallied from a first set loss, 4-6, to post a thrilling 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 win.

SUMMARY

Aug 9, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Western Brown 1

Singles

1-Maria Jones was def by Liz Young 4-6, 2-6

2-Addison Swope def Shelby Kuttler 6-0, 6-2

3-Lilly Logsdon def Shyla Burson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Emily Young, Zoee Temple 6-0, 6-2

2-Emma Everitt, Noel Gasaway def Jordyn Lucas, Haylee Steele 4-6, 7-5, 10-4