DePauw posts 2-0 win over Wilmington College

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University scored two goals in a three-minute span of the second half to earn a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the Wilmington College women’s soccer team at Reavis Stadium.

After a first half that saw the Tigers take five shots and the Fightin’ Quakers three, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Whitney Wells fed a pass to Anissa Nourse who beat Lauren Galloway for the game’s opening goal.

Just over three minutes later, DePauw doubled its lead as Whitney Wells scored her second goal of the season on a pass from Grace Truax. The WC defense wouldn’t allow another shot in the contest and would take three of tits own in the final 25 minutes, but Emma St. John saved the two on target to preserve the shutout.

“We came out with a lot of energy in the second half, but we got caught up in the emotion of the game for about a 15-minute stretch,” WC head coach Nick Kinder said. “By the time we regained our composure, we were down 2-0. That ended up being the difference.”

St. John saved all four shots on net to win her fourth game of the season while Galloway, who also made four saves, took the loss allowing the two goals on six shots.

In total, DePauw held an 11-6 advantage in shots and earned four corner kicks compared to two for the Quakers.

Wilmington concludes its non-conference slate with a 6-3-0 record. The Quakers now turn to Ohio Athletic Conference play as John Carroll University comes to Townsend Field 7 p.m. Saturday.