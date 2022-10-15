Week 9 Final: Clermont NE 50, East Clinton 22

LEES CREEK — Clermont Northeastern spoiled East Clinton’s Homecoming Friday night with a 50-22 win.

The Astros are 2-7 overall, 0-3 in the SBAAC National Division.

The Rockets advance to 3-6 overall, 1-2 in league play.

Despite the loss, according to Joe Eitel’s website and the Fantastic50.net website, East Clinton has not been eliminated from post-season consideration.

Clermont Northeastern has moved in to the 15th spot in Div. V Region 20. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs.

East Clinton hosts Blanchester in Week 10.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

