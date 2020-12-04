Blan 8th grade girls improve to 2-0

The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Fayetteville 33-18 Thursday evening.

The Blan seventh grade team dropped its game with the Rockets 35-20. Blanchester (0-2) trailed by 4 going in to the fourth quarter but were outscored 12-2. Emma Hartman led the Ladycats with 8 points. Karlee Tipton finished with 6 while Jocelyn Lansing, Hailee Harris and Tobi Tedrick scored 2 each.

In the eighth grade game, Blanchester (2-0) played well defensively and disrupted the Fayetteville offense. Torie Potts led Blan with 13 points while 5 others rounded out the balanced scoring attack – Maggie Grant 8, Kylee Hamm 4, Alayna Davenport 4, Maddie Gillman 2, Quynn Dawley 2.