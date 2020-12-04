Blan MS boys split games with Fayetteville

The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team goes to 3-0 Thursday with a 43-40 win over Fayetteville.

The seventh grade Wildcats lost a tough one in overtime, 36-32. Ayden Basham had 16 points to lead Blan. He had 4 3-pointers.

In the eighth grade win, Kaden Cromer led the Wildcats with 17 points. Nainoa Tangonan added 13 and Evan Malott had 6. Dameon Williams scored 4 and Daniel Hinkle added 3. Bryce Burress, Cole Mueller and Isaiah Snader contributed on the defensive end for Blanchester in the come-from-behind win.