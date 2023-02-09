BPD: Man wanted on warrant

BLANCHESTER — Police are looking for a male subject — Michael Yeats — who has a warrant out with the Blanchester Police Department.

According to the BPD, Yeats, 54, has a warrant for alleged “attempt (attempt theft)” and criminal mischief.

“Yeats is 54 years-old, 5’10”, 150lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. Yeats’ last known address is in the 100 block of Old S. Broadway Street,” according to the BPD’s Facebook post.

If anyone has information about Yeats’s whereabouts, they should call 937-783-4702 ext 15 (BPD office) or 937-382-1611 (dispatch).