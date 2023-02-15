Blanchester siren back in operation

BLANCHESTER — The residents of Blanchester have another guardian angel by way of the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association, and his name is Paul Jellison (K8IO).

Jellison and his able assistant and wife, Dee Jellison, donated their time to help troubleshoot the outdoor warning siren location at Walker Station. Paul was able to quickly diagnose the problem, set up a temporary fix, and return the siren to operational status.

Jellison was assisted by Connor Hoffman, on loan from the Blanchester Board of Public Affairs, who installed a temporary antenna on the pole.

Chief Robert Houghton, who was on-scene overseeing the effort, commented, “We are very fortunate in this community to have service-minded residents. Paul and Dee are just another example on Valentine’s Day of showing love to one’s community through action in service.”

The outdoor warning siren at Walker Station was restored in advance of potential severe weather forecasted for Thursday.

For more information, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382-6673.