Continental Manor royalty announced

Every year, residents vote on a resident to be king and queen of Continental Manor in Blanchester, and this year’s king is John Macht and queen is Mary Hurley.

For the Valentine’s Royal Ball, entertainment was “The Merri Moore’s” and was provided by First National Bank of Blanchester. Last year’s king and queen entered the room, followed by the newly-elected king and queen. Then the festivities began.

The king and queen received a large box of chocolates and gifts. Each resident also received a box of chocolates, a small teddy bear, candy, and valentines made by CNE Elementary School children, Rebecca Waits’s kindergarten class, local scout troop and others. They also received bags of popcorn donated by Full Gospel Christian Assembly, each with a hand-written note attached.