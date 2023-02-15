Sabina Historical Society sets programs for 2023

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Sabina Historical Society Board met to discuss programs for 2023.

A program titled “Sabina Tool Time” will be held April 29 at 1 p.m. at the museum, which is now handicap-accessible. This program will feature stories and history of Mac Tools and McPherson Huff. The public is invited to share stories about these two companies once located in Sabina and the many people employed there.

The annual meeting and Christmas dinner will be held Dec. 7 and the program subject will be World War II and how Sabina helped with the war effort. More details will be shared later.

Board members are Tom Mitchell, Rick Kendall, Virginia Vandervort, Susan Kempner, Peggy Dunn, Roger Starnes, Vicki and Jim Mongold, and Bonnie Starcher.