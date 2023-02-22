4 Quakers earn all-district academic honors

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team had four individuals earn Academic All-District honors as the College Sports Communicators announced the honorees Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Clark, Bryce Bird, Gavin Heimlich and Lucas Doty garnered Academic All-District honors and will be on the ballot for a chance at becoming an Academic All-America honoree. In order to qualify for nomination for Academic All-District, student-athletes must meet the following qualifications:

-Sophomore athletically or higher

-3.50 cumulative grade point average or higher

-Been enrolled at the institution for at least one calendar year

-Starter or key reserve

Clark, a senior exercise science major from Yellow Springs, appeared in 23 games with 16 starts during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 3.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and nearly an assist per contest.

Bird, a sophomore business administration major from South Lyon, Mich., appeared in all 25 games with 24 starts this season. He averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest along with shooting a 35.3 percent clip from three-point range. Bird scored in double figures eight times including a season-high 19 points in a 76-66 win over Marietta College Jan. 7.

Heimlich, a sophomore education major from Plain City, appeared in 21 games with 20 starts this year. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest along with 31 blocks, eighth-most in a single season in program history. Heimlich had a season-high 13 points in a 76-73 victory over Capital University Feb. 1.

Doty, a sophomore psychology major from South Lyon, Mich., averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest having appeared in 23 games with eight starts. He scored a season-high 15 points in the Quakers’ season-opening victory over Spalding University Nov. 11.