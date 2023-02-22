County players honored by District 15 coaches

A pair of Clinton County basketball players were honored by the District 15 Basketball Coaches Association for their play during the 2022-23 season.

Also, former Wilmington High School boys basketball assistant coach Nick Molz received the Division I boys basketball coach of the year award.

Wilmington’s Katie Murphy and Clinton-Massie’s Aidan Eades were named a Senior All-Star on the Division II team.

Murphy averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists this season for the Hurricane.

Eades averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3.0 assists for the Falcons.