Blanchester educators, students honored

BLANCHESTER — Students and staff were recognized for their various accomplishments at Tuesday’s Blanchester Local School District Board of Education meeting.

Jeri Earley, principal of Putman Elementary, shined a spotlight on staff for their accomplishments in the building. First, she honored art/music teacher Mishelle Pembleton for organizing the school’s Veterans’ Day project and its Christmas program.

“This year we’re going to be offering a fine arts night for each grade separately in the spring. So, I would just like to thank her for all that she’s done for Putman Elementary,” said Earley.

Earley also recognized four teachers for their work: Rachel Medley, Krissy Laubernds, Tracy Shank, and Kim Merritt.

“We had a Winter Wonderland (Community Outreach) event in the evening and we had over 600 attendees at the event. It was amazing,” said Earley. “They have worked diligently to get that done. To promote interventions throughout the day as well for our students in our reading areas.”

She also highlighted a “Reading Across America” event beginning next week.

“They do an outstanding job for the students and staff,” said Earley.

For Blanchester Middle School, principal Ryan Briggs decided to honor Matt Younker, the Great Oaks and Agriculture teacher, and the school’s Parliamentary Procedure team.

“This team made it to the state level … the first time, so it’s kind of a big deal,” said Briggs.

Younker described the Parliamentary Procedure as an FFA career development event.

“It teaches a student how to effectively run a business meeting, make decisions on the fly, and answer questions to a panel of judges,” said Younker. “We were second at our district contest. We made it to the state contest. We placed second in our semi-final group which puts us in the top 10 of the state.”

The students honored included Janelle Whitaker, Olivia Hatter, Brooklyn Worley, Violet Holly, Haley Sawyer, Abbi Scott, Nathan Dawley, and Kenzie Tedrick.

Also during the board meeting:

• The board appointed Tracy Parker as interim treasurer. The previous treasurer, Megan Thompson, is stepping down to take care of her family after an unexpected tragedy.

