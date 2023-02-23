Quaker basketball trio earns district academic honors

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team had three individuals earn Academic All-District honors as the College Sports Communicators announced the honorees.

Kennedy Lewis, Zahrya Bailey and Elise Carpenter garnered Academic All-District honors and will be on the ballot for a chance at becoming an Academic All-American. In order to qualify for nomination for Academic All-District, student-athletes must meet the following qualifications:

Sophomore athletically or higher

3.50 cumulative grade point average or higher

Been enrolled at the institution for at least one calendar year

Starter or key reserve

Lewis, a fifth-year senior who’s enrolled in the college’s graudate program for organizational leadership, led the Quakers in scoring (11.6 points), rebounding (5.7) and asissts (2.8) during the season. The Dayton native started all 26 games and scored in double figures 17 times. She departs the program with 1,249 career points (12th overall) and 367 career assists (4th overall).

Bailey, a senior exercise science major from Fairfield, was one of three Quakers to score at least nine points per game. She scored in double figures nine times including 20-point performances in wins against Muskingum and Mount Union. Bailey finished the second half of conference play averaging a team-high 11.6 points per game.

Carpenter, a senior agriculture major from Lebanon, Ky., appeared in all but one game this season. She tallied a season-high nine points in a 77-65 victory over Grove City College Nov. 11.