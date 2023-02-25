Gutty win: EC advances to Region 12 with 58-51 win

SPRINGFIELD – East Clinton fought off a furious Anna comeback with its leading scorer on the bench injured the entire second half and point guard fouled out with 3:42 left in the game to claim its second straight Sweet 16 berth, 58-51 in a Division III girls district final Saturday at Springfield High School.

The Astros (24-2) advance to the Division III region all back at Springfield High School at 8 p.m. Wednesday night versus the winner of Versailles and Madeira played following EC and Anna.

Kami Whiteaker led the Astros with 16 points, including 10-of-16 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Super sub Megan Tong added 11, including a free throw 19 seconds into the game when she was inserted into the game for a shaken up Whiteaker after game-opening three-pointer.

Those were the first four points of a 9-0 EC run to start the game.

This story will be updated throughout the day.