CLEVELAND — The Wilminton College wrestling team wrapped up its season Saturday at the NCAA Central Region Championships at Case Western Reserve.

The Quakers had six individuals competing on the weekend – Garrett Simmons at 157, Adrian Salamone at 165, Alexander Ruth at 174, Demarco Owens at 184, Caleb Tackett at 197, and Mo Sissoko in the 285-pound weight class.

Tackett opened his day with a pin in 2:21 over Geoffry Kaminsky of Ohio Wesleyan University. It was the only win for the Quakers.