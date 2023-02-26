Girls, Boys Saturday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 2

Fremont Ross 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42

Holland Springfield 27, Tol. Start 24

Region 3

Dublin Coffman 60, Grove City 30

Marysville 55, Reynoldsburg 35

Pickerington Cent. 63, Dresden Tri-Valley 30

Westerville S. 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Region 4

Cin. Princeton 58, Mt. Notre Dame 48

Kings Mills Kings 61, Centerville 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 73, Kettering Fairmont 68, 2OT

Mason 55, Springboro 28

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington 54, Perry 49

Canal Fulton Northwest 51, Copley 47

Canfield 32, Salem 26

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Elyria Cath. 47

Region 6

Bryan 47, Lima Bath 39

Norwalk 49, Sandusky Perkins 35

STVM 49, Norton 34

Tol. Rogers 48, Napoleon 41

Region 7

Granville 42, Bishop Hartley 40

New Concord John Glenn 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 60, OT

Region 8

Cols. Bexley 49, Richwood N. Union 35

Division III

Region 9

Doylestown Chippewa 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 43

Garrettsville Garfield 43, Youngs. Liberty 37

Shaker Hts. Laurel 58, Columbiana Crestview 32

Warrensville Hts. 56, Smithville 43

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 38, Upper Sandusky 24

Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34

Region 11

Belmont Union Local 48, Beverly Ft. Frye 21

Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth 47

Seaman N. Adams 43, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Wheelersburg 51, Nelsonville-York 31

Region 12

Cin. Country Day 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 43

Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Anna 51

Versailles 38, Cin. Madeira 21

Division IV

Region 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Kinsman Badger 24

Cornerstone Christian 43, New Middletown Spring. 21

Dalton 41, Richmond Hts. 39

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39, Lakeside Danbury 21

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, McComb 33

Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 29

Convoy Crestview 46, Defiance Ayersville 36

Tol. Christian 48, Kansas Lakota 46

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 60, Hannibal River 41

Crown City S. Gallia 48, Waterford 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Reedsville Eastern 34

Region 16

Ft. Loramie 52, Covington 19

Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Minster 33

New Madison Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville-Perry 29

Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

N. Ridgeville 73, Cle. Rhodes 62

Region 3

Cols. St. Charles 55, Ashville Teays Valley 35

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Division II

Region 5

Cle. VASJ 52, Elyria Cath. 45

Region 7

Carrollton 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50

E. Liverpool 81, Cambridge 52

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Minerva 39

New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville 47

New Philadelphia 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

St. Clairsville 76, Lisbon Beaver 61

Zanesville Maysville 106, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Region 8=

Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26

Cin. Wyoming 79, Cin. Hughes 64

Division III

Region 11

Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Ironton Rock Hill 40

Lucasville Valley 65, Williamsport Westfall 44

Lynchburg-Clay 39, McDermott Scioto NW 35

Minford 68, Portsmouth W. 29

Proctorville Fairland 67, Nelsonville-York 34

S. Point 58, Portsmouth 56, OT

Seaman N. Adams 56, Belpre 49, OT

Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 33

Region 12

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42

New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Division IV

Region 13

Cornerstone Christian 81, N. Bloomfield 15

Region 15

Cols. Wellington 82, Danville 67

Newark Cath. 59, Fairfield Christian 54

Northside Christian 62, Morral Ridgedale 45

Region 16=

Galion Northmor 64, Sugar Grove Berne Union 29

Jackson Center 52, Ft. Loramie 46

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Shekinah Christian 54, OT

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Parma Normandy 34

Brunswick 79, Amherst Steele 52

Cle. Hts. 71, Avon Lake 64

Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Cle. Hay 35

Garfield Hts. 69, Olmsted Falls 33

Lorain 60, Copley 41

Strongsville 65, Avon 63

Region 2

Akr. Hoban 71, Massillon 40

Can. Glenoak 53, Austintown Fitch 37

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, N. Can. Hoover 37

Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42

Green 74, Warren Harding 51

Kent Roosevelt 79, STVM 69

Lakewood St. Edward 88, Medina Highland 52

Louisville 50, Solon 42

Lyndhurst Brush 78, Mayfield 61

Macedonia Nordonia 55, Can. McKinley 45

Maple Hts. 77, Cle. JFK 30

Massillon Jackson 68, Willoughby S. 26

Medina 74, Shaker Hts. 57

Mentor 73, Warren Howland 71

Painesville Riverside 60, Dover 59

Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Aurora 33

Chardon NDCL 67, Ravenna 58

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Marietta 30

New Lexington 49, Ironton 43, OT

Washington C.H. 83, Vincent Warren 73

Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Fredericktown 51, Richwood N. Union 44

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Centerburg 31

London Madison Plains 63, Cols. Horizon Science 32

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Utica 62

Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34

Johnstown Northridge 63, Marion Elgin 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, Cedarville 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

