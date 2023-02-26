Girls, Boys Saturday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 2
Fremont Ross 51, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42
Holland Springfield 27, Tol. Start 24
Region 3
Dublin Coffman 60, Grove City 30
Marysville 55, Reynoldsburg 35
Pickerington Cent. 63, Dresden Tri-Valley 30
Westerville S. 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Region 4
Cin. Princeton 58, Mt. Notre Dame 48
Kings Mills Kings 61, Centerville 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 73, Kettering Fairmont 68, 2OT
Mason 55, Springboro 28
Division II
Region 5
Alliance Marlington 54, Perry 49
Canal Fulton Northwest 51, Copley 47
Canfield 32, Salem 26
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 58, Elyria Cath. 47
Region 6
Bryan 47, Lima Bath 39
Norwalk 49, Sandusky Perkins 35
STVM 49, Norton 34
Tol. Rogers 48, Napoleon 41
Region 7
Granville 42, Bishop Hartley 40
New Concord John Glenn 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 60, OT
Region 8
Cols. Bexley 49, Richwood N. Union 35
Division III
Region 9
Doylestown Chippewa 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 43
Garrettsville Garfield 43, Youngs. Liberty 37
Shaker Hts. Laurel 58, Columbiana Crestview 32
Warrensville Hts. 56, Smithville 43
Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 38, Upper Sandusky 24
Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34
Region 11
Belmont Union Local 48, Beverly Ft. Frye 21
Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth 47
Seaman N. Adams 43, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Wheelersburg 51, Nelsonville-York 31
Region 12
Cin. Country Day 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 43
Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Anna 51
Versailles 38, Cin. Madeira 21
Division IV
Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Kinsman Badger 24
Cornerstone Christian 43, New Middletown Spring. 21
Dalton 41, Richmond Hts. 39
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39, Lakeside Danbury 21
Region 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, McComb 33
Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 29
Convoy Crestview 46, Defiance Ayersville 36
Tol. Christian 48, Kansas Lakota 46
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 60, Hannibal River 41
Crown City S. Gallia 48, Waterford 46
Portsmouth Notre Dame 69, Reedsville Eastern 34
Region 16
Ft. Loramie 52, Covington 19
Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Minster 33
New Madison Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville-Perry 29
Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32
–
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
N. Ridgeville 73, Cle. Rhodes 62
Region 3
Cols. St. Charles 55, Ashville Teays Valley 35
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
Division II
Region 5
Cle. VASJ 52, Elyria Cath. 45
Region 7
Carrollton 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50
E. Liverpool 81, Cambridge 52
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Minerva 39
New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville 47
New Philadelphia 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 40
St. Clairsville 76, Lisbon Beaver 61
Zanesville Maysville 106, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Region 8=
Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26
Cin. Wyoming 79, Cin. Hughes 64
Division III
Region 11
Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Ironton Rock Hill 40
Lucasville Valley 65, Williamsport Westfall 44
Lynchburg-Clay 39, McDermott Scioto NW 35
Minford 68, Portsmouth W. 29
Proctorville Fairland 67, Nelsonville-York 34
S. Point 58, Portsmouth 56, OT
Seaman N. Adams 56, Belpre 49, OT
Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 33
Region 12
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42
New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49
Division IV
Region 13
Cornerstone Christian 81, N. Bloomfield 15
Region 15
Cols. Wellington 82, Danville 67
Newark Cath. 59, Fairfield Christian 54
Northside Christian 62, Morral Ridgedale 45
Region 16=
Galion Northmor 64, Sugar Grove Berne Union 29
Jackson Center 52, Ft. Loramie 46
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Shekinah Christian 54, OT
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Parma Normandy 34
Brunswick 79, Amherst Steele 52
Cle. Hts. 71, Avon Lake 64
Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Cle. Hay 35
Garfield Hts. 69, Olmsted Falls 33
Lorain 60, Copley 41
Strongsville 65, Avon 63
Region 2
Akr. Hoban 71, Massillon 40
Can. Glenoak 53, Austintown Fitch 37
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, N. Can. Hoover 37
Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42
Green 74, Warren Harding 51
Kent Roosevelt 79, STVM 69
Lakewood St. Edward 88, Medina Highland 52
Louisville 50, Solon 42
Lyndhurst Brush 78, Mayfield 61
Macedonia Nordonia 55, Can. McKinley 45
Maple Hts. 77, Cle. JFK 30
Massillon Jackson 68, Willoughby S. 26
Medina 74, Shaker Hts. 57
Mentor 73, Warren Howland 71
Painesville Riverside 60, Dover 59
Stow-Munroe Falls 74, Aurora 33
Chardon NDCL 67, Ravenna 58
Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Marietta 30
New Lexington 49, Ironton 43, OT
Washington C.H. 83, Vincent Warren 73
Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Fredericktown 51, Richwood N. Union 44
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Centerburg 31
London Madison Plains 63, Cols. Horizon Science 32
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 78, Utica 62
Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34
Johnstown Northridge 63, Marion Elgin 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42
Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16
Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, Cedarville 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/