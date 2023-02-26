Vilvens, Heys earn OAC honors at indoor meet

BEREA, Ohio — A pair of Wilmington High School graduates earned Ohio Athletic Conference honors Saturday for the Wilmington College men’s track and field team.

Competing at the OAC Indoor Track & Field Championship, Simon Heys and Brady Vilvens earned conference honors. Heys, who won the 5,000-meter run on Friday, finished runner-up in the 3,000-meter run in 8:17.11. Though Alex Phillip of John Carroll University won the race, Heys broke his own school record, set on Jan. 29, 2022, by more than two seconds.

Vilvens cleared a season-best 6-4.25 to take third in the high jump. Vilvens also competed in the triple jump, placing 10th with a leap of 41-10.5.

The Quakers had two other top-eight finishes in field events Saturday, both of which came in the shot put. Mike Soltis’s heave of 48-9.5 was good for fourth place while Brett Brooks took eighth (45-9.75.

On the track, Noah Tobin finished in seventh in the 3,000-meter run in 8:36.01.

As a team, Wilmington finished in fifth place with 60 points. Mount Union won its 11th consecutive title with 243 points.

On the women’s side, the Quakers were 10th overall with MU taking first. The top finish for WC was the 4×200-meter relay team of Kylee Schafer, Madison Dietz, Jaineen Smith and Rachel Spanfellner who earned two teams points with a season-best time of 1:51.44.