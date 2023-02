The Pork Pride 4-H group with over 150 valentines they made for nursing home residents. Pictured in the bottom row from left to right are: Harper Furnish, Elaina and Molly Chesney, and Norah Fife. Pictured in the back row from left to right are: Stanley, Isaac and Leah Chesney, Jacob Furnish, Donaven Dalton, Ava Fife, Scottie McGuire, Gregary Achtermann, and Elaina McGuire.

