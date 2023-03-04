BHS, EC fail to qualify for state tournament

TROY — The wrestling seasons for Blanchester and East Clinton ended Saturday at the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship here at Hobart Arena.

Blanchester’s Cody Kidd at 215 and Chasen Allison at 285 advanced to the third consolation, which was two wins away from a state berth.

SUMMARY

March 4, 2023

Division Southwest District

Wrestling Championship

@Hobart Arena

106 Pound Placers

1st Kyle Schroer 12, Troy Christian (34-6), Fall 4:46

2nd Hayden Jones 10, Brookville (38-7)

3rd Ethan Cantrell 10, West Union (46-3), Fall 2:48

4th Trey Huber 10, Versailles (35-14)

5th Ke`Shawn Blackwell 9, Indian Lake (20-16), Default

6th Carson Taylor 11, Covington (40-10)

113 Pound Placers

1st Eli Campbell 11, Legacy Christian (33-3), Dec 5-3

2nd Logan Dean 11, Bethel-Tate (39-2)

3rd C.J. Graham 10, Fairland (50-6), Fall 2:32

4th Sulaiman Muhammed 9, Day. Northridge (36-6)

5th Khadyn Jacobs 12, Brookville (42-8), Fall 4:07

6th Nyah Hodge-Miller 12, Spencerville (36-9)

120 Pound Placers

1st Cooper Shore 12, Miami East (46-0), Dec 7-2

2nd Nathan Attisano 9, Legacy Christian (35-10)

3rd Michael Hagan 11, Covington (42-7), Fall 0:57

4th Nolan Earles 10, Preble Shawnee (32-9)

5th Tanner Sampson 9, Brookville (38-13), Dec 3-2

6th Tyler Overman 10, Coldwater (35-16)

126 Pound Placers

1st Dillon Campbell 11, Legacy Christian (42-2), tf17-1

2nd Jason Shaffer 12, Troy Christian (40-9)

3rd Payton Mayfield 10, Milton-Union (33-7), Fall 1:37

4th Matthew Wheeler 10, Mid. Madison (30-13)

5th Jericho Quinter 11, Covington (33-10), Dec 5-2

6th Kyan Hendricks 10, Greeneview (38-9)

132 Pound Placers

1st Wyatt Hinton 11, Norwood (41-1), Dec 7-5

2nd Chase Vanderhorst 11, Covington (38-3)

3rd Evan Wilcox 12, Valley View (37-5), Dec 3-2

4th Edward Kessen 9, Del. St. John’s (36-9)

5th Carder Miller 12, Spencerville (44-5), Dec 2-1

6th Czar Dickson 10, Indian Lake (32-16)

138 Pound Placers

1st Brayden Brown 11, Legacy Christian (33-6), Fall 4:33

2nd Mark Ellis 11, Waynesville (17-5)

3rd Ashtan Hendricks 12, Greeneview (45-4), Fall 0:40

4th Caleb Ryman 9, Covington (41-12)

5th Jeremy Cox 12, Norwood (32-12), Dec 3-2

6th Nathan Opichka 12, Madeira (32-11)

144 Pound Placers

1st Boede Campbell 12, Legacy Christian (23-5), Dec 7-3

2nd Payton Platfoot 12, Versailles (47-4)

3rd Colby Johnson 12, Clermont NE (45-6), Fall 2:27

4th Clayton McClain 11, Ada (40-10)

5th Aaron Mills 10, Miami East (39-11), Dec 8-7

6th Owen Fagan 11, Greenon (40-9)

150 Pound Placers

1st Luke Dolan 11, Brookville (50-3), Fall 0:53

2nd Kyle Langdon 11, Deer Park (32-8)

3rd Zeran Brady 11, Valley View (38-8), Fall 1:54

4th Levi Collins 10, Waynesville (36-11)

5th Quentin Grillot 10, Versailles (25-12), Fall 1:28

6th Sam Obringer 12, Coldwater (34-11)

157 Pound Placers

1st Ethan Cooper 12, Legacy Christian (36-7), Dec 5-4

2nd Brayden Doran 12, Preble Shawnee (36-4)

3rd Kade Wireman 12, Allen East (46-4), md8-0

4th Nathan Barker 12, Milton-Union (40-6)

5th Logan Mershman 11, Columbus Grove (29-15), Fall 2:12

6th Emerson Layman 12, Spencerville (36-16)

165 Pound Placers

1st Rod Owens 9, Alter (24-5), Dec 5-2

2nd Trenton Gatchell 11, Allen East (48-7)

3rd Micheal Osborne 11, Versailles (46-6), Dec 5-0

4th Sam Moore 12, Wayne Trace (33-7)

5th Hunter Randall 11, Miami East (40-14), Fall 1:53

6th Will Callicoat 10, Fairland (46-12)

175 Pound Placers

1st Kane Epperly 12, Versailles (48-4), Dec 7-6

2nd Connor Havill 12, Troy Christian (34-5)

3rd Riley Stevenson 11, Preble Shawnee (38-6), Dec 2-1

4th Austin Sellers 11, Day. Christian (46-8)

5th Awsom Mitchell 10, Triad (44-8), Dec 3-0

6th Kyle Lathrop 11, Columbus Grove (36-15)

190 Pound Placers

1st Lee Burkett 12, Troy Christian (34-7), Dec 12-8

2nd Drake Bennett 11, Miami East (31-11)

3rd Owen Pummel 10, Indian Lake (39-6), Dec 6-2

4th Maddox Jurek 11, Spencerville (42-6)

5th Ethan Stover 12, Versailles (36-13), Dec 10-3

6th Colton Hultgren 12, Milton-Union (33-9)

215 Pound Placers

1st Will Fox 12, Coldwater (39-4), Dec 9-3

2nd A.J. Schafer 12, Columbus Grove (28-3)

3rd Bronson Stacy 12, Brookville (47-4), Fall 1:24

4th Logan Johnson 12, Spencerville (40-8)

5th Zane Adams 12, Preble Shawnee (32-5), md12-4

6th Greg Miller 12, St. Bernard (28-6)

285 Pound Placers

1st Eli Criblez 12, Allen East (45-1), Dec 3-0

2nd Dustin Winner 12, Miami East (38-7)

3rd Cohen Hickman 12, Greeneview (34-5), Fall 0:46

4th Noah Rutherford 12, Carlisle (31-9)

5th Dylan Valerio 11, Indian Lake (35-13), Fall 1:38

6th Maurice Long 12, South Point (25-12)