Keck 2nd, Falcons 8th in Div. II state tournament

COLUMBUS — Sophomore Mason Keck finished second as an individual in the OHSAA Division II Boys Bowling Championship Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

As a team, the Falcons advanced to the head to head round of eight but lost to top-seeded Coldwater 3-1 in the opening round, thus giving the Falcons an eighth-place finish.

Though unaware, Keck was leading the individual competition after two games. He had games of 224 and 255 for a 479 pinfall count with one game to go in the team 10-pin games.

Spencer Hannahs of Graham had 460 after two games and Carter Bertke of Coldwater had 469 after two games.

Hannahs finished with a 269 game while Keck had 198 in the third game to put Hannahs on top of the individual heap with a 729 series. Keck had 677 and earned first team All-Ohio honors.

As a team, the Falcons were 10th after the first game but moved to eighth with a 969 score in the second game. They struggled in the third game with an 865 and moved back to ninth place.

The 2,741 total meant the Falcons would have to bowl well in the baker games if they wanted to be one of eight teams in the bracketed championship round.

Massie took care of business just a week after struggling in the baker game opener and almost failing to make state.

The Falcons had 189 and 220 in the first of two baker games before settling with a 163 in the final baker game. The baker set was fifth best among the 16 teams.

The 3,313 team total was eighth. DeGraff Riverside was seventh with 3,334.

Riverside went on to win the Division II state championship with a 3-1 victory over Coldwater.

SUMMARY

March 4, 2023

OHSAA Division II

Boys Bowling Championship

@Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

INDIVIDUALS

Mason Keck 224, 255, 198 (677)

Brandon Moritz 208, 200, 173 (581)

Sam Massie 147, 245, 136 (528)

Gavan Hunter 196, 126, 147 (469)

Corvin Pittenger na, na, 211 (211)

Wyatt Smith na, na, na

Ian Adams na, na, na

Cooper Huddleston na, na, na