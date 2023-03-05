Franciscan doubles up on Wilmington College 12-6

STEUBENVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team fell to the Franciscan University Barons 12-6 on Saturday.

The Quakers started the first half slowly scoring just once on a Justen Shaw unassisted goal. The first quarter ended with the Barons holding a 3-1 lead over the visiting Quakers. Austin Bondurant and Justen Shaw got to work in the second quarter. Shaw tallied an assist and a goal, while Bondurant found the back of the net twice. Sam Eastes also scored for the Quakers whose offensive explosion gave them a 5-4 lead going into hafltime.

Kegan Campbell scored to start the third quarter giving the Quakers their biggest lead of the game and season at 6-4. Unfortunately, the Barons offense clicked into high gear and would score eight unanswered goals en route to a 12-6 victory.

Austin Bondurant had quite an afternoon with 13 shots resulting in two goals, also contributing an assist on a Kegan Campbell goal. Justen Shaw had seven shots on goal scoring two goals and assisting on an Austin Bondurant goal. Cody Everly saved 14 of 26 shots on goal for the Quakers. Gavin Cook and Alexander Dhabliwala scored three goals each for the Barons.

Wilmington won 16-of-22 face-offs, a huge focus after last season and an encouraging sign for the program. The Quakers also outshot the Barons 48-36.

Wilmington will host Mount Saint Joseph University on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Williams Stadium.