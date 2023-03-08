BPD apprehends suspect after reported struggle

BLANCHESTER — Police apprehended a 19-year-old with an outstanding warrant Tuesday morning following a struggle and short foot pursuit, according to Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton.

A citizen reportedly notified Blanchester Police Department (BPD) officers Tuesday morning that a person with an outstanding warrant was sleeping in a car in the 200 block of South Broadway Street. The individual was identified as Devin Johnson, who had a warrant for probation violation on an original charge of theft through the BPD.

Officers located Johnson, and while placing him under arrest for the aforementioned warrant, he allegedly attempted to distract the officers by claiming there was a man with a gun behind a nearby business.

“Johnson then struck one of our officers before fleeing on foot,” Houghton said.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers utilized a Taser on Johnson, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Clinton County Jail, according to a news release.

Johnson was jailed on his warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest. Other charges are pending consultation with the prosecutor, according to Houghton.