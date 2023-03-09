Lisle underweight no more, ready for state tournament

Prior to his sophomore wrestling season, Cody Lisle was consuming more than 5,000 calories a day.

At 90 pounds, Lisle was closer to being too light to wrestler rather than being overweight.

“Last year, I was really underweight in my weight class … like 90 pounds,” he said. “I know there is a minimum (weight) but I don’t know exactly what it is.”

A district qualifier last season, his goal, Lisle said the goal this season was to make state then next season he wants to place.

Lisle, a junior, is 25-8 this season. He will face unbeaten Ethan Burkhart (41-0) of New Lexington in the opening round of the OHSAA Division II Wrestling Championship.

Lisle’s eating habits prior to last season consisted of five meals and three protein shakes a day.

“I ended up putting on 30 pounds, up to 120,” he said. “It was lazy weight. I was working out, maybe on the weekends. Only once a week. My six-pack (stomach) went away. For a small guy, it looked like I had a beer belly.”

Prior to this current season, though, Lisle didn’t have to go to such extremes. He came in to the year wrestling at 113 pounds. Though he won more than he lost at 113, Lisle felt better once he was able to go against 106-pounders.

“At 113, I got overpowered,” he said. “At 106, I’m usually one of the biggers 106s, tall for 106. Definitely a style difference.”

Lisle said he’s faster at 106 and with his length is able to keep other wrestlers away and then move quickly to execute his offensive moves.

Lisle’s main goal is to have a good showing in Columbus, “put up a fight and don’t freeze up,” he said.

Next year, though, he wants to make a statement.

“I hope to stay at 106 (next year), that’s the goal,” he said. “I’m 107 right now. I’m hoping I won’t have to change the diet a whole lot. I want to be more muscle. I’m going to hit the weight hards.”