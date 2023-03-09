McCoy happy but would rather Hibbs be with him at state

Thane McCoy is overjoyed to be going back to the OHSAA Division II Wrestling Championship tournament Friday at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

The Wilmington High School senior’s range of emotion goes to the opposite end of the spectrum, though, when he thinks about classmate Carson Hibbs.

Hibbs was injured during competiton last week at the district tournament and bowed out after two matches. He is not eligible for this week’s state tournament.

“I think it sucks,” said McCoy who has been wrestling alongside Hibbs since the two were in second grade. “He was going to be one of our (Wilmington’s) only three-time state qualifiers, possibly a state placer. It’s the worst thing that could have happened to him.”

McCoy, who was sixth last season at 138 in the state tournament, is 43-5 this season. He’ll meet West Holmes freshman Louden Dixon in the first round. Dixon is 38-12 and won the Steubenville District title at 138 pounds last weekend.

“He’ll be tough,” McCoy admits.

McCoy said his strong finish last season put more pressure on a return trip and better finish this season.

“I feel more pressure to make it back,” he said. “I was working hard this offseason to make it back.”

And he’s taking nothing for granted despite being one of the more technically advanced wrestlers in the WHS program. Last week, McCoy seeking a district championship but ran in to Hayden Hughes of Graham in the semifinal round and lost 24-9.

“I wrestled him twice last year and lost by smaller margins,” said McCoy. “24 to 9 … I don’t really have an excuse for it. He just detroyed me.

“Definitely some things I need to clean up. I feel like wrestling is one of those sports where the smallest detail can make the biggest difference. Hopefully I’ll be able to make some corrections.”

