Outstanding Women of Clinton Co.: Jo Ann Grimshaw

This is the fourth of seven profiles of the honorees of the 24th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Jo Ann Grimshaw – “She inspires others to be a better person. She empowers countless to shine. She encourages all to simply do their best and be their best, and to never ever give up on their dreams.”

Just like the students who spring and cartwheel in her gymnastic classes, Jo Ann Grimshaw tumbles into the hearts and minds of all who come into contract with her. Jo Ann is the owner of a local gymnastics studio and has been helping young children grow and gain confidence skills while on the mat for upwards of 30 years.

She lives on a farm in Clinton County and uses the land to teach individuals about the importance of agriculture and animals. She has taught numerous people how to feed and properly care for animals in her spare time. A former 1972 graduate of Blanchester High School, Jo Ann exudes a positive light and energy as she teaches and coaches others about her passions in and for life.

She was recognized, alongside her husband, as “Foster Parents of the Year” when they formerly were fostering children in their home. Jo Ann was able to foster several children in their home and eventually adopted children through this experience. She believes in giving fulling to those around her, and her works over the years are evidence of that.

Jo Ann has changed many lives, empowered children – especially young girls, to never give up, work hard, stay positive and to always do the best in every aspect of life. Her role model qualities and passion for life are prime examples of why she is an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2023 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 8 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:30 with the luncheon starting promptly at noon.

The keynote speaker will be funny motivational speaker Kay Frances, who is “Helping America Stress Less. One Laugh at a Time.”

Tickets for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon are $25 (cash or check accepted, payable to “Clinton County Foundation”). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177 or by visiting their website at www.outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org

If you have any questions, please call (937)382-2574 or email [email protected] Reservations can be made until March 24, 2023.