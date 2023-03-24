2023 Spring Preview: Blanchester High School tennis

Blanchester was third in the regular season and runnersup in the league tournament. The Wildcats won the title in 2015.

Billy Knapp was first team but graduated last year.

Julia Perry returns as the head coach.

SCHEDULE

March 28^Georgetown^H^430p

March 29^Batavia^A^4p

March 30^Felicity^A^4p

March 31^Little Miami^H^4p

April 3^Clermont NE^H^4p

April 4^East Clinton^A^4p

April 6^Bethel-Tate^H^4p

April 12^Western Brown^H^4p

April 13^Hillsboro^H^430p

April 17^Georgetown^A^4p

April 18^Felicity^H^4p

April 19^Clinton-Massie^A^4p

April 20^Clermont NE^A^4p

April 24^East Clinton^H^4p

April 27^Bethel-Tate^4p