2023 Spring Preview: Wilmington High School tennis

The 2023 season will be a little of the unknown for Wilmington High School tennis coach Steve Reed.

“With four players coming to varsity who have never played the sport before, we just need time on the court,” he said. “We ahve some smart, athletic players coming out that will be fine tennis players once they put in the time.”

Reed, in his 23rd season as a tennis coach at Wilmington, is again assisted by Doug Cooper. Reed has 217-128 record.

There are three returning letterwinners to the team — Alex Lazic, Trey Reed and Asher Fudge. Lazic was second team All-SBAAC and the first singles player. Reed was second singles and Fudge was a second teamer as a double player.

Because of the timing of this publication, Reed did not have any newcomers who will make an impact on the team.

“We have 12 young men coming out for tennis for the first time,” said Reed. “They are bringing a lot of energy to open courts. Alex and Trey are returning with varsity singles experience which will be a big help.”

Fourth in both the SBAAC regular season and league tournament last season, Wilmington will be solid at the top of the singles court with Lazic and Reed. To win the American Division championship, Reed said the doubles teams will need to pull their weight.

“We will need to win the doubles courts to have a chance, a big challenge with new players but they can do it,” said Reed.

For now, Reed just wants his team to “get better every day.”

SCHEDULE

March 24^Westerville Cen^A^230p

March 25^Kokosing Inv^TBA^TBA

March 27^Batavia^H^4p

March 28^Clinton-Massie^H^4p

March 29^Miamisburg^H^4p

April 10^New Richmond^H^4p

April 11^Goshen^H^4p

April 12^Geo, Stivers, NR^H^4p

April 17^Batavia^A^4p

April 18^Greeneview^H^4p

April 20^Clinton-Massie^A^4p

April 21^Western Brown^A^4p

April 24^Waynesville^H^4p

April 26^Centerville^A^4p

April 27^New Richmond^A^4p

April 29^Hurricane Inv^H^9a

May 1^Goshen^A^4p

May 4^SBAAC Championship^H^9a

May 8^Little Miami^A^4p