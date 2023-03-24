2023 Spring Preview: East Clinton High School tennis

East Clinton tennis coach Greg Roberts was pleased with 14 players coming to the Lees Creek courts.

Bo Frye and Gretchen Boggs are returning players for the Astros. Newcomers to note, Roberts said, are Teddy Murphy, Nathan Dunn, Dylan Arnold, Max Crowe, Maddix Crowe, Mitchell Ellis, Brooklyn Hamilton, Gage Beam, Kasen Terrell and Kareem Brown.

SCHEDULE

March 27^Cedarville^H^430p

March 28^Washington CH^A^4p

March 29^Goshen^H^4p

March 30^Clermont NE^A^4p

April 3^Georgetown^A^4p

April 4^Blanchester^H^4p

April 6^Felicity^H^4p

April 7^Valley View^A^4p

April 11^Bethel-Tate^H^4p

April 13^Massie^A^4p

April 17^Hillsboro^A^430p

April 18^Clermont NE^H^4p

April 20^Georgetown^H^430p

April 24^Blanchester^A^4p

April 25^Felicity^A^4p

April 27^Day. Christian^A^4p

April 28^Franklin^H^430p

May 1^Bethel-Tate^A^4p

May 3^SBAAC Championship^Wil^9a