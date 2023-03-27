Pork Pride 4-H club meets at Cuba Friends Church

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, March 19. There were 22 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:10 p.m. Harper Furnish led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Isaac Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Ava Fife gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report. The group then introduced themselves due to new members in our club.

Donaven Dalton did a demonstration on his chickens Batgirl and Duke. Jacob Furnish did a demonstration on his crystals that he and his family made. Both did a wonderful job on their demonstrations. Randy Mabry showed the group a knot project that the boy scouts had completed. Randy did a wonderful job on his demonstration. The group then worked on making a bunny rabbit notepad holder. Informational items were gone over.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m. Haley Huff will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Elaina Chesney will do the 4-H Pledge; Gregary Achtermann, Harper Furnish and Haley Huff will have demonstrations; and the Chesney’s/Hatfield’s will provide snacks. Isaac Chesney made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Ben Alexander seconded the motion. The meeting adjourned at 7:31 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by Donaven Dalton.

Jacob Furnish and the crystals that he and his family made. Submitted photos