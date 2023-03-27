West tosses 2-hitter, Cats blank Rockets 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE — Behind a two-hitter by Zach West, the Blanchester baseball team opened the season Monday with a 3-0 win over Fayetteville-Perry in non-league play.

West struck out six and walked just one.

“Zach threw this team on his back,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “You could tell he wanted it more. I was ready to take him out in the sixth (inning) but he just kept throwing strikes.”

Lawson said West had a 68 percent strike efficiency rating.

“His ability to pitch backward keeps guys of his fastball,” Lawson said.

Jansen Wymer drove in two runs and Ty Miller plated another with a sacrifice fly. Sam Roush had a hit and stole a base. Dylan Estep doubled while Bryce Sipple and James Wymer had one single each.

”We need to clean some things up on infield play and put the ball in play more offensively,” said Lawson. “A strikeout has absolutely no production. Overall, I thought the team played well for game one.”