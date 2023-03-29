Falcons soar to 5-0 win, stay unbeaten

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie marched on to 3-0 Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Hillsboro in non-league action.
“Our guys played very well against a very young Hillsboro team,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.
The coach said Shayne Hendricks at third singles, and the doubles team of Jack Anderson and Quinton Smith had come-from-behind wins.
SUMMARY
March 29, 2023
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 5, Hillsboro 0
Singles
1-Connor Stulz def M. Koogler 6-0, 6-0
2-Avden Faucett def G. Brown 6-0, 6-0
3-Shayne Hendricks def M. Hollen 6-3, 6-1
Doublers
1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def R. Fender, O. Florea 6-2, 7-5
2-Elias Scott, Austin Sauer def C. Pegram, G. Horick 6-0, 6-1