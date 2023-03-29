Vikings storm Hurricane, win 5-0 on WHS courts

WILMINGTON — A young trio of Miamisburg singles players led the Vikings to a 5-0 win over Wilmington Wednesday on the WHS courts.

Wilmington falls to 0-3. Miamisburg is 2-1.

“Miamisburg has a good, young team, especially at the three singles spots,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

Reed said Asher Fudge’s loss at third singles was closer than the 2-6, 0-6 score. Alex Lazic lost in a three-set match, 7-5, 4-6, 3-10.

“(Asher) and Alex both played some of their best tennis so far this year,” Reed said.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Miamisburg 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Ferguson 2-6, 2-6

2-Alex Lazic was def by Gobinath 7-5, 4-6, 3-10

3-Asher Fudge was def by Thompson 2-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Kingston, Elking 0-6, 0-6

2-Trey Hagen, Dirk Rinehart were def by Collier, Hardacre 0-6, 1-6