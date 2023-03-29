Neth blanks Blanchester on four hits in 8-0 win

WILLIAMSBURG — Avery Neth handcuffed Blanchester on four hits as Williamsburg won the SBAAC National Division softball game 8-0 Wednesday at WHS.

“We faced one of the better pitchers we will see all year,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “That being said, I thought we did a good job of making adjustments and our at-bats and approached at the plate improved as the game went on.”

Alayna Davenport had two of the four Blanchester hits.

Bailie Bare had a couple of defensive gems from her shortstop position, Grogg said.

Williamsburg is 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the National. Blanchester is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

B^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^(0-4-2)

W^2^3^0^1^1^1^x^(8-8-1)

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Bare 3-0-0-0 Davenport 3-0-2-0 Lansing 3-0-1-0 B. Dawley 2-0-0-0 Peters 3-0-1-0 M. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Pell 3-0-0-0 Toles 2-0-0-0 Falgner 1-0-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L, 0-3)^6^8^8^8^5^1