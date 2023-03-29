Wilmington girls win 9 in meet with Trace, Massie

EBER — With Taylor Noszka pulling off the distance double, Wilmington defeated Miami Trace and Clinton-Massie in girls track and field Tuesday at the Fayette County track.

The Hurricane had 86.5 points with Miami Trace second and Massie third.

Noszka won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for Wilmington, who finished first in nine events on the day. Noszka’s 11:38 in the 3,200 is a new school record, eclipsing the mark she established last season.

Olivia Carpenter won the long jump for Clinton-Massie’s only first on the day.

March 28, 2023

@Miami Trace High School

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 86.5 Miami Trace 58.5 Clinton-Massie 27

4×800 RELAY: 1) Wilmington 11:55

100 HURDLES: 1) Kovalchik, MT, 18.08; 2) Ramsey, CM, 18:35; 3) Schuster, WIL, 19.0; 4) Swope, CM, 19.44

100 DASH: 1) Pfeifer, MT, 12.78; 2) Sutton, WIL, 13.08; 3) Turner, WIL, 13.12; 4) Carpenter, CM, 13.75

4×200 RELAY: 1) Wilmington 1:59.5; 2) Miami Trace 2:00.78

1600 RUN: 1) Noszka, WIL, 5:31; 2) Brausch, WIL, 6:04

4×100 RELAY: 1) Miami Trace 54.6; 2) Wilmington 54.7

400 DASH: 1) McCord, WIL, 1:09.75; 2) Sutton, WIL, 1:10.17; 4) Pence, CM, 1:13.28

300 HURDLES: 1) Schuster, WIL, 54.27; 2) Ramsey, CM, 54.91; 3) Swope, CM, 56.17

800 RUN: 1) Shull, MT, 2:54; 2) Moore, WIL, 2:58; 3) Hester, WIL, 2:59; 4) Scott, WIL, 3:01.4

200 DASH: 1) Pfeifer, MT, 27.26; 2) Sutton, WIL, 27.89; 4) Rich, WIL, 29.54

3200 RUN: 1) Noszka, WIL, 11:38; 2) Brayson, WIL, 12:30; 4) Black, CM, 15:18

4×400 RELAY: 1) Wilmington 4:51.87; 2) Clinton-Massie 5:05

SHOT PUT: 1) Robinson, WIL, 31-8; 3) Everitt, CM, 29-7

DISCUS: 1) Lopez, MT, 101-1; 2) Robinson, WIL, 90-10; 4) Hanlon, CM, 83-5

LONG JUMP: 1) Carpenter, CM, 14-2; 2) C. Diels, WIL, 13-9.5

HIGH JUMP: 1) Bennett, MT, 4-10; 2) Schuster, WIL, 4-08; 4) C. Diels, WIL, 4-0

POLE VAULT: 1) Tolliver, WIL, 8-6; 2) Ramsey, CM, 7-6; 3) Tippett, WIL, 7-6; 4) Pence, CM, 7-0