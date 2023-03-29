Panthers pounce on Hurricane, win 16-7

MORROW — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Little Miami 16-7 Monday night.

Logan Camp had four goals while Manny Castillo, Nino Gonzalez and Eric Maus had one goal each.

“We put ourselves in a bad situation to win by committing too many penalties,” coach Adam Shultz said. “I think we can learn some things about ourselves with this loss. It’s better to learn now, instead of the playoffs.”

The loss drops Wilmington to 2-2. The Hurricane hosts Clinton-Massie 6:30 p.m. Thursday.